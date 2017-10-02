NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Komphela believes winning can answer fans' backlash

2017-10-02 22:51
Steve Komphela (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela believes that only victories will convince the club's supporters that the team and coaching staff are capable of doing the job.

A 2-1 defeat to an impressive Baroka side last weekend left some sections of the Amakhosi fans at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban frustrated with the Glamour Boys.

Despite taking an early lead thanks to George Maluleka, Bakgaga came back with goals from Lewis Macha and Gift Motupa to win the contest on Saturday. The result sees the visitors top the Absa Premiership table while Chiefs dropped to sixth.

Nonetheless, Komphela is optimistic that some positive performances and wins could turn the tide for the Naturena-based outfit. He told the club's official website: "We are supposed to answer the backlash of our supporters through the performance on the pitch.

"Nothing but winning will convince our supporters. We simply have to work even harder to get back to winning ways."

Chiefs' next league clash comes against Mamelodi Sundowns after the international break.

The action will take place at Loftus Versfeld on October 17.

