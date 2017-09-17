NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Komphela and Khune bemoans lost points

2017-09-17 16:34
Steve Komphela (Gallo Image)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs boss Steve Komphela and captain Itumeleng Khune conceded their frustration after succumbing to a 1-1 draw with Bidvest Wits at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs were seconds away from a valuable three points against the Premiership Champions and held a numerical advantage over Gavin Hunt's side for the entire second-half.

However, Amr Gamal's late strike denied them the victory as Amakhosi dropped points late in a game once, which Khune felt was the undoing of their title aspirations last season.

"I'm not happy, I'm very disappointed. How we gave away a goal at the time," Khune said after the game. "It happened last season against Golden Arrows, where we gave away the goal in the dying minutes. We lost concentration, we couldn't focus throughout until the fat lady sings.

"These are the games where we have to learn and stay switched on for the entire match plus added on time. I'm running out of words how we gave away that goal.

"We worked so hard to score the goal. Nine [ten] men, we couldn't beat them. We need to go back and look at ourselves and say what is it that we could have done better."

Komphela felt their performance on the day warranted the win; "It's a draw that we did not deserve. Should have been three points in the bag and then step up the log but there's nothing you can do.

"I was just disappointed at how we conceded, looking at the clock as well and the threat was clear, and just before that happened we stood out on the bench trying to give an indication of where the threat was and the message could not go to the players in time."

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  steve komphela  |  soccer
The spin doctor expanding the boundaries of South African cricket

50 minutes ago
