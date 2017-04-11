NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Komphela: Acornbush coach must be dealt with

2017-04-11 09:21
Steve Komphela (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has demanded that the Premier Soccer League severely deal with Acornbush United coach MacDonald Makhubedu for bringing the game into disrepute.

Komphela - who was speaking after the Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw - called on the PSL to severely deal with and fine Makhubedu for criticising the Glamour Boys' performance after a 2-1 win over the minnows on Sunday.

"I think the PSL must take action. Some of us coaches talk a lot of rubbish because we know we are unaccountable," Komphela said.

"He must account for what he's saying. These guys must be charged, finish and klaar, they're out of order!

"This is not a reflection of their level of intelligence,its a reflection of something other than intelligence," a visibly upset Komphela added.

Makhubedu had in a post-match interview criticised the performance of their much-fancied opponents while saying that his players learnt nothing from the game.

"Everyone came to watch the biggest team in the country then they watch this," Makhubedu said. "Come on man, my boys didn't learn anything today.

"I wanted them to learn, it was not fruitful for me as a coach and I wanted to use this game as preparation for the play-offs, but their idols didn't come to the party.

"If this is the biggest team in the country, the national team will never beat Lesotho because if this is the biggest players we are in trouble," he concluded.

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  steve komphela  |  soccer
