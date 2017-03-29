Khune reverts focus to Chiefs

Cape Town - Ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' crunch Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, Itumeleng Khune says he will be totally focused after returning from Bafana Bafana duty.

Khune saw action in the 3-1 victory over Guinea-Bissau before sitting out of the 0-0 draw against Angola on Tuesday, seemingly to give deputy Darren Keet a run in goal.

However, now that the international break is concluded, the 29-year-old admitted he is primed and ready to focus on getting back to work for the Glamour Boys.

The result of the top of the table encounter with the Brazilians could prove significant in the PSL title race. Chiefs are in fourth position with a two-point lead over Sundowns who have plenty of games in hand.

Khune took to his official Twitter account and said: "Bafana camp is done and dusted as I shift my focus back to club football. Thank you all for the love and support."

Chiefs face 'Downs on April 1 at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg.

The action gets underway from 20:15.

