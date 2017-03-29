NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Khune reverts focus to Chiefs

2017-03-29 19:44
Derby veteran Itumeleng Khune. (BackpagePix)
Cape Town - Ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' crunch Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, Itumeleng Khune says he will be totally focused after returning from Bafana Bafana duty.

Khune saw action in the 3-1 victory over Guinea-Bissau before sitting out of the 0-0 draw against Angola on Tuesday, seemingly to give deputy Darren Keet a run in goal.

However, now that the international break is concluded, the 29-year-old admitted he is primed and ready to focus on getting back to work for the Glamour Boys.

The result of the top of the table encounter with the Brazilians could prove significant in the PSL title race. Chiefs are in fourth position with a two-point lead over Sundowns who have plenty of games in hand.

Khune took to his official Twitter account and said: "Bafana camp is done and dusted as I shift my focus back to club football. Thank you all for the love and support."

Chiefs face 'Downs on April 1 at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg.

The action gets underway from 20:15.

Mixed reviews for French video heartbreak

2017-03-29 18:41

Fixtures
01 April 2017
Golden Arrows v Highlands Park, Chatsworth Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Baroka FC, Mbombela Stadium 15:00
Wits v Platinum Stars, Bidvest Stadium 18:00
Free State Stars v Orlando Pirates, Goble Park 18:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium 20:15
Maritzburg United v Ajax Cape Town, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:15
02 April 2017
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
03 April 2017
Cape Town City FC v Chippa United, Athlone Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

