Khune's Twitter rant rings alarm

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune went on a Twitter rant after fans were not pleased with his behaviour following Amakhosi's draw against Golden Arrows.

A last-second equaliser by Arrows substitute Knox Mutizwa denied Chiefs maximum points at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi had more possession and more chances on goal in the first-half, but were never in total control, while Arrows looked a threat on the counter.

However, Chiefs finally unlocked the Arrows defence 13 minutes from time when substitute Ryan Moon controlled the ball with his chest with his first touch of the game before turning and coolly picking out the bottom corner for a brilliantly taken goal.

Steve Komphela's side showed good determination and focus at the back during the final 10 minutes, but with the last passage of play, Mutizwa popped up in the box to head home a cross to earn the KwaZulu-Natal side a point.

In the video footage, Khune denied that it was his fault that the goal went in and did not want to take the blame.

On Sunday, Khune was taunted over social media for sharing a relaxing picture to which Chiefs fans responded with mixed emotions.

The Chiefs 'keeper was not one to keep his mouth and continued to respond to fans messages over Twitter.

He went on to Retweet a controversial Tweet that states: "He isn't SA's number 1 for nothing, but i just think some of his teammates are not in the same level as he!"

@CarolineCareyN1 @IIKHUNE_32_16 He isn't SA's number 1 for nothing, but i just think some of his teammates are not in the same level as he! — unathi tyali (@TyaliUnathi) May 6, 2017

Chilling nicely with the smile after a 10km run ?? #healthyfood #HealthyLifestyle thanks to @blackolive_house for always preparing meals 4 me pic.twitter.com/lCOCmkNMCS — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) May 7, 2017

The way I'm being attacked by people is like I always go on the field to cost the team yet I give 100% if not 200% in every match ?????? — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) May 7, 2017

It hurts ?? but I'll continue to give my all for those who appreciate my work ethic .I'm a hard worker and passionate at what I do ???????? — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) May 7, 2017

But at end of the day,they need to realize that we humans too and we'll retaliate if pushed to the limit ,we got families too ?? — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) May 7, 2017

Who did it better ?? or #Bottom @petrcech or @itukhune32 ???? Please tag a friend who needs to see this great art ???? #BPLvsPSL pic.twitter.com/pRFrQYZOYg — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) May 7, 2017

People will see your worth when you have retired. I wish you played for Pirates. You're the best SA keeper ever. https://t.co/CYrM0jtcgl — Aubrey Esco (@AubreyEsco) May 7, 2017