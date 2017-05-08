NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Khune's Twitter rant rings alarm

2017-05-08 10:11
Itumeleng Khune (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune went on a Twitter rant after fans were not pleased with his behaviour following Amakhosi's draw against Golden Arrows.

A last-second equaliser by Arrows substitute Knox Mutizwa denied Chiefs maximum points at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi had more possession and more chances on goal in the first-half, but were never in total control, while Arrows looked a threat on the counter.

However, Chiefs finally unlocked the Arrows defence 13 minutes from time when substitute Ryan Moon controlled the ball with his chest with his first touch of the game before turning and coolly picking out the bottom corner for a brilliantly taken goal.

Steve Komphela's side showed good determination and focus at the back during the final 10 minutes, but with the last passage of play, Mutizwa popped up in the box to head home a cross to earn the KwaZulu-Natal side a point.

In the video footage, Khune denied that it was his fault that the goal went in and did not want to take the blame.

On Sunday, Khune was taunted over social media for sharing a relaxing picture to which Chiefs fans responded with mixed emotions.

The Chiefs 'keeper was not one to keep his mouth and continued to respond to fans messages over Twitter.

He went on to Retweet a controversial Tweet that states: "He isn't SA's number 1 for nothing, but i just think some of his teammates are not in the same level as he!" 

