Khune hopes Komphela will continue at Amakhosi

2017-05-26 11:02
Itumeleng Khune (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has given his full backing to Steve Komphela and hopes he'll stay on as Amakhosi head coach for next season.

Komphela has been unable to help the Soweto giants claim any silverware in his first two seasons at the club, but Khune is confident the former Bafana Bafana defender is the right man for the job.

"The coach has done tremendously well; it's just that there is nothing to show for it," he told the media ahead of Saturday's clash against Bidvest Wits at the FNB Stadium.

"He deserves another chance to prove his worth because he deserves to be here. He deserves to be part of us."

Khune admits being disappointed at not having added to the trophy cabinet in recent times, and has rallied his team-mates to rectify the situation next season.

"In the history of the club, two seasons without winning anything is unfair for the club," Khune said.

"It's unfair to our fans, who are there for us at all times, so we just have to go and pull up our socks and try to win something for them."

Amakhosi will host new Premiership champions Wits on Saturday at the FNB Stadium and are set to assemble a guard of honour before the match begins.

Kick off is at 15:00.

