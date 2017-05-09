NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Khune apologises after criticising Chiefs team-mates

2017-05-09 22:37
Itumeleng Khune (Gallo Images)
Baden Gillion - Sport24

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has issued an apology after seemingly criticising his team-mates after a 1-1 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Chiefs conceded a 93rd minute equaliser as Knox Mutizwa found the back of Khune's net with an angled headed effort to earn his side a point at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Immediately after the goal - Khune on television replays - seemed to push the blame for the goal onto his defenders by saying that he wasn't the one at fault.

Khune then went on a Twitter rant after reacting to fans who were unhappy with his behaviour following Amakhosi's draw against Golden Arrows.

The Chiefs stopper who seems to not be the most humblest of soccer players retweet a controversial tweet that stated: "He isn't SA's number 1 for nothing, but i just think some of his teammates are not in the same level as he!"

Khune has now issued an apology on Twitter saying: I regret sending the tweets and would like to profusely apologise to all those followers who were offended.

