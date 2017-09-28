NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Khoza: I saw something in Tinkler

2017-09-28 17:37
Eric Tinkler.(Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Orlando Pirates chairperson Irvin Khoza has revealed that he has not been surprised by Eric Tinkler’s achievements since he left the Soweto giants.

Since he was sacked as Pirates head coach in early 2016, Tinkler has gone on to win the Telkom Knockout with Cape Town City, and led SuperSport United to the MTN8 final and CAF Conferation Cup semi-finals.

And, now Khoza has praised his former coach.

"When they never saw anything in Tinkler, I saw something in Tinkler. I'm happy it's been proven right that my choice was correct," gushed Khoza, despite firing the former Bafana midfielder.

"When he went to Cape Town City, he won a trophy. Now he’s in a final and a semi-final. So there’s nothing new about Tinkler because we have prepared him for that.

"He has been in the final of the Confederation Cup and has been in three finals in the country," Khoza was quoted by The Citizen.

In addition, Tinkler was Roger de Sa's number two when Pirates reached the final of the CAF Champions League in 2013, but were defeated 3-1 on aggregate by Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

