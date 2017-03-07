Katsande signs three-year extension with Chiefs

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that influential holding midfielder Willard Katsande has signed a new three-year deal at the club.

The 31-year-old destroyer has become something of a linchpin in front of the back-four since signing for Amakhosi in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town.

Chiefs' official Twitter account announced the news, saying: "Contract updates. Katsande has signed a three-year contract extension with the club."

The Zimbabwe international will now ply his trade at Naturena until at least June 2020 if nothing changes between then and now.

Aside from being the anchor at the heart of their midfield, Katsande has provided a regular source of goals for Steve Komphela's side.

In the 2015/16 season he managed seven strikes in the Premiership and has already collected a further four goals in 19 league appearances this term.