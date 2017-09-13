NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Katsande set to play 200th Chiefs game

2017-09-13 10:50
Willard Katsande (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande will play in his 200th game wearing the Gold & Black jersey against Cape Town City on Wednesday evening.

"I never expected to play that many games for Kaizer Chiefs," the Zimbabwean midfielder proudly comments about this milestone on the club’s website.

The 31-year-old joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2011, making his debut when coming on for Siphiwe Tshabalala in the MTN8 final that year. Unfortunately, Amakhosi lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates.

"I used to watch the Soweto Derby even when I was still in Zimbabwe," Katsande reflects.

"The first Derby was tough and the pressure immense. However, in recent years I have learnt to handle the pressure of a Derby."

His first goal for the Glamour Boys came in 2014, helping his side beat the Buccaneers 1-0.

"That was an amazing experience," the midfielder reacts. "I will never forget that goal."

Katsande has started in 191 games for Chiefs and came on as a substitute in a further eight. These include all official matches, including those for the league, the various cups and the CAF competitions.

The hard-tackling defensive midfielder also regularly finds the back of the net – 14 times since scoring his first goal for Chiefs in 2014. His most recent goal came in the Absa Premiership encounter against Maritzburg United on 11 February 2017.

About Wednesday’s Cape Town City match, Katsande comments: "We lost 3-2 last season in Cape Town, while playing so well. It was an enthralling match and it was actually one of our best performances in the 2016/2017 Absa Premiership season.

"If we deliver that kind of quality football again, we will win this time around.

"I also hope that our fans will turn up in numbers at the Cape Town Stadium. They are always great and we need their support.

"We definitely owe them and we will reward their continuous support come Wednesday evening."

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  willard katsande  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Eymael finds positives in 'Downs defeat

2017-09-13 10:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CONFIRMED: Lambie says goodbye to SA Bok blow as Jaco Kriel returns home NZ: Most Boks start without ‘spooks’ Injuries to decide All Blacks v Boks clash? Wiese: 'They'll stick to Pieter-Steph'
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Wednesday, 13 September 2017
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Friday, 15 September 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
Baroka FC v Free State Stars, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Wits, FNB Stadium 18:00
Platinum Stars v Chippa United, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 