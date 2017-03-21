Josephs: Treat all teams like Al Ahly

Cape Town - Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs wants his side to approach their domestic fixtures in the same manner they did against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The Clever Boys played to a 0-0 draw against the eight-time African champions in Johannesburg on Sunday, which saw the hosts eliminated from the tournament after a 0-1 reverse in Egypt the previous weekend.

Gavin Hunt's side will now continue their continental campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they have been drawn to play another Egyptian club, Smouha.

On the domestic front, Wits are challenging strongly for the league title, sitting in second place and just one point behind Cape Town City.

Josephs feels the Al Ahly tie was a great learning experience and wants his team-mates to take some of those lessons into the league.

"It just showed that we lacked the experience. We lacked the knowhow to win games like this and you clearly saw that Al Ahly knew what to do," the veteran stopper told the Sowetan.

"A little bit of experience in front of goal. When we had those chances‚ those are the ones that we must bury.

"It's our first outing against the bigger boys‚ and I think we gave a good account of ourselves. But if we want to go any further we have to learn from this and take it into our league.

"Because you know what South African football is like – we play a team like Al Ahly‚ then we come back here and play a team like Baroka and then the mindset changes.

"We need to change that and take every game as an Al Ahly game."