NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Jonevret wary of minnows EC Bees

2017-03-10 22:21
Kjell Jonevret (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates face minnows EC Bees in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 - and coach Kjell Jonevret will be hoping to garner his first victory since his arrival at the club.

The Mayfair-based outfit are aiming to put an end to their worst-ever recent form which has seen them embark on an 11-game winless streak.

And as much as the Buccaneers' fans are eyeing the Mpumalanga side, EC Bees, as whipping boys, a painful memory lingers in the heart of many Pirates fans who might suggest that the game shouldn't be taken for granted.

Pirates were humiliated 4-1 by Maluti FET College and dumped out of the 2013 edition of the competition in the last 32 phase.

Jonevret highlighted the difficulty of securing victory against a side that have nothing to lose. 

"We have a cup game on Sunday, and it is very important for us," he said in the press-conference.

"So we will absolutely go 100% focused.

"I know how it is with the games everyone expects you to win.

"I hate them, because they (Bees) are going to fight like never before. You don't really know how the stadium and the pitch is. The cup could be our chance to win silverware this season," he concluded.

The two sides meet at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

Read more on:    orlando pirates  |  psl  |  kjell jonevret  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: CAF

2017-03-10 22:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Maharaj maiden five haul keeps Proteas in contention Tough trek … but Lions by a nose! Son of WP legend set for Stormers start Proteas: Maharaj ends 53-year drought Ernie Els' message to the Lions
No excuses this time as AC eyes redemption WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo

Fixtures
14 March 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
17 March 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Free State Stars, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
18 March 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Cape Town City FC, Dr Molemela Stadium 18:00
Baroka FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Peter Mokaba Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 