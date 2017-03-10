Jonevret wary of minnows EC Bees

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates face minnows EC Bees in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 - and coach Kjell Jonevret will be hoping to garner his first victory since his arrival at the club.

The Mayfair-based outfit are aiming to put an end to their worst-ever recent form which has seen them embark on an 11-game winless streak.

And as much as the Buccaneers' fans are eyeing the Mpumalanga side, EC Bees, as whipping boys, a painful memory lingers in the heart of many Pirates fans who might suggest that the game shouldn't be taken for granted.

Pirates were humiliated 4-1 by Maluti FET College and dumped out of the 2013 edition of the competition in the last 32 phase.

Jonevret highlighted the difficulty of securing victory against a side that have nothing to lose.

"We have a cup game on Sunday, and it is very important for us," he said in the press-conference.

"So we will absolutely go 100% focused.

"I know how it is with the games everyone expects you to win.

"I hate them, because they (Bees) are going to fight like never before. You don't really know how the stadium and the pitch is. The cup could be our chance to win silverware this season," he concluded.

The two sides meet at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 15:00.