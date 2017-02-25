NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Jonevret up and running with a point

2017-02-25 18:31
Kjell Jonevret (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates, with new coach Kjell Jonevret in charge for the first time, came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw against Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The first opportunity fell to the Limpopo team, when after a neat build-up, Rodney Ramagalela pulled the trigger from 25-yards out, but he missed the target.

More shots from range followed for the visiting side as they enjoyed some good passages of play, but Edgar Manaka and another Ramagalela effort both failed to find the mark.

Polokwane City keeper George Chigova made the only noteworthy save of the half, doing very well to push Mpho Makola's shot around the post 10 minutes before half time.

Rise and Shine started the second half full of purpose and energy and took the lead eight minutes after the restart when Sipho Jembula slipped Ramagalela in on goal to finish expertly from a very tight angle. 

The goal, however, stung the Buccaneers into action and they were back on level terms soon after when Wome was given time in the box to control a cross and fire home.

With the Sea Robbers now sniffing the win, Wome could have grabbed a second goal three minutes later, but skied his first-time shot over the bar from inside the box.

Jabu Maluleke had a free-kick tipped over for the visitors while Wome was denied by Chigova as the action switched swiftly from end to end in what became a thrilling second half in a wet Soweto.

The home side nearly sealed a 90th minute win, but Riyaad Norodien was unfortunate to see his snap shot from in the box hitting the post.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: English Premiership

2017-02-24 18:55

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Cheetahs 25-28 Lions Proteas power to easy victory in 3rd ODI Ex-All Black, O'Connor held in Paris over cocaine AB de Villiers tops 9 000 ODI runs LIVE: Stormers 5-0 Bulls
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Fixtures
25 February 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Wits, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 18:00
Ajax Cape Town v Kaizer Chiefs, Athlone Stadium 20:15
Highlands Park v SuperSport United, Makhulong Stadium 20:15
26 February 2017
Maritzburg United v Free State Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:30
Baroka FC v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
28 February 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Chippa United, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 