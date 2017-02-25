Jonevret up and running with a point

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates, with new coach Kjell Jonevret in charge for the first time, came from behind to grab a 1-1 draw against Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The first opportunity fell to the Limpopo team, when after a neat build-up, Rodney Ramagalela pulled the trigger from 25-yards out, but he missed the target.

More shots from range followed for the visiting side as they enjoyed some good passages of play, but Edgar Manaka and another Ramagalela effort both failed to find the mark.

Polokwane City keeper George Chigova made the only noteworthy save of the half, doing very well to push Mpho Makola's shot around the post 10 minutes before half time.

Rise and Shine started the second half full of purpose and energy and took the lead eight minutes after the restart when Sipho Jembula slipped Ramagalela in on goal to finish expertly from a very tight angle.

The goal, however, stung the Buccaneers into action and they were back on level terms soon after when Wome was given time in the box to control a cross and fire home.

With the Sea Robbers now sniffing the win, Wome could have grabbed a second goal three minutes later, but skied his first-time shot over the bar from inside the box.

Jabu Maluleke had a free-kick tipped over for the visitors while Wome was denied by Chigova as the action switched swiftly from end to end in what became a thrilling second half in a wet Soweto.

The home side nearly sealed a 90th minute win, but Riyaad Norodien was unfortunate to see his snap shot from in the box hitting the post.