Jonevret unhappy with Pirates display

Soweto - Orlando Pirates head coach Kjell Jonevret was left unimpressed by his side's display during their 1-1 draw with Baroka on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants needed a last-gasp Issa Sarr equaliser to salvage a point against the relegation favorites in their Premiership fixture at the Orlando Stadium after defender Sepana Letsoalo gave the visitors the lead.

"It's difficult to be happy for that point, it was a terrible performance," he told reporters.

"We have played a few bad halves but first half today, it looked like we were still in bed. I don't know what happened.

"I just said to the coach, we were definitely lucky to get a point from this, they could have scored more than one goal," Jonevret added.

"So I'm very disappointed with the overall performance. But one point, that's luck."

The result leaves the Buccaneers three points outside the top eight, albeit having a game in hand over eighth placed Golden Arrows.