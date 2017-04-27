NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Jonevret unhappy with Pirates display

2017-04-27 10:29
Kjell Jonevret (Gallo Images)
Soweto - Orlando Pirates head coach Kjell Jonevret was left unimpressed by his side's display during their 1-1 draw with Baroka on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants needed a last-gasp Issa Sarr equaliser to salvage a point against the relegation favorites in their Premiership fixture at the Orlando Stadium after defender Sepana Letsoalo gave the visitors the lead.

"It's difficult to be happy for that point, it was a terrible performance," he told reporters.

"We have played a few bad halves but first half today, it looked like we were still in bed. I don't know what happened.

"I just said to the coach, we were definitely lucky to get a point from this, they could have scored more than one goal," Jonevret added.

"So I'm very disappointed with the overall performance. But one point, that's luck."

The result leaves the Buccaneers three points outside the top eight, albeit having a game in hand over eighth placed Golden Arrows.

Read more on:    baroka fc  |  orlando pirates  |  psl  |  kjell jonevret  |  soweto  |  soccer
Fixtures
Friday, 28 April 2017
Highlands Park v Wits, Makhulong Stadium 20:00
Golden Arrows v Mamelodi Sundowns, Princess Magogo Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 29 April 2017
Free State Stars v Polokwane City, Goble Park 15:00
SuperSport United v Kaizer Chiefs, Mbombela Stadium 18:00
Orlando Pirates v Chippa United, Orlando Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 30 April 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Platinum Stars, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Baroka FC v Bloemfontein Celtic, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
