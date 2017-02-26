NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Jonevret, the new messiah?

2017-02-26 06:01
NIPPY: Joseph Molangoane has been a livewire for Kaizer Chiefs. (Muzi Ntombela, BackpagePix)
Related Links

Timothy Molobi

-

Johannesburg - New Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret has the chance to become an instant hero on Saturday.

Although he had to hit the ground running in his new job, a win over arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs would certainly endear him to Pirates followers.

Nothing would make Pirates supporters happier than beating Chiefs and Jonevret must be well aware of this.

Empty stadium

After going through a bad patch, Pirates now need to turn things around. And there could be no better opportunity to do so than in the Soweto derby.

But it could be detrimental too, as a loss would pile more pressure on Jonevret.

Jonevret said he hoped the players would rise to the occasion and put up a decent performance.

He said he was looking forward to playing his team in front of about 90 000 spectators.

“I have been involved in big matches before in Barcelona and Turin, but never in front of 90 000 supporters. It is better to play in front of [a] crowd [like this] than in an empty stadium. And I hope this will motivate the players to go all out,” said Jonevret.

It should be hard for anyone – especially Chiefs coach Steve Komphela – to plan for the match because he does not know who will be fielded on the Pirates side.

Moreover, Komphela does not know what kind of game plan Jonevret will bring, aside from putting the same number of players on the field as his team.

It is the playing philosophy and the players that Pirates will unleash that will determine things and that should worry Komphela.

Long way

While it is too early for Jonevret to already have instilled his style of play, he can be expected to try to confuse his team’s opponents.

The Swede would no doubt have loved to have a few games under his belt before challenging Chiefs, but so be it.

While he might fancy his chances against Pirates, whose players’ morale is low, Komphela knows that his opponents need no motivation to rise to the occasion.

On paper, this is the opportune time to play Pirates, as they are out of sorts. But Komphela should also know that a wounded Pirates team is a dangerous one.

Pirates would want to turn their season around, and a win over Chiefs would go a long way to boosting their morale.

However, defeat would definitely further dent their spirits.

Nothing to prove

Before Saturday night’s game against Ajax Cape Town, Chiefs were on a roll, winning five games on the trot despite not being entirely convincing in those wins. Nevertheless, they managed to grind out the results, which is the most important thing.

One player who is looking forward to the derby is winger Joseph Molangoane, whose stint at Pirates is one to forget.

Playing against his former side always brings out the best in him. He also troubled them while still at Chippa United.

But the modest Molangoane said he had nothing to prove. He said just being part of the game would be enough.

For Pirates, Jonevret should be their saviour, despite having already said he was a not a messiah. But he could become one on Saturday.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tight security should keep derby safe

24 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 37-24 Bulls As it happened: Cheetahs 25-28 Lions Proteas power to easy victory in 3rd ODI Ex-All Black, O'Connor held in Paris over cocaine AB de Villiers tops 9 000 ODI runs
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Fixtures
26 February 2017
Maritzburg United v Free State Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:30
Baroka FC v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
28 February 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Chippa United, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
03 March 2017
Cape Town City FC v Mamelodi Sundowns, Athlone Stadium 20:00
Wits v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Stadium 20:00
Platinum Stars v Chippa United, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 