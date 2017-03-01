Jonevret: Anything can happen in Soweto derby

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates head coach Kjell Jonevret believes that "anything can happen" in the upcoming Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Swedish mentor was unveiled as the Buccaneers coach last week and days later was in the technical area for their Absa Premiership clash against Polokwane City.

Having salvaged a point against Rise and Shine in a goalless draw, Jonevret will look to build on that in an attempt to get maximum points against their arch-rivals.

However, Amakhosi have been on an impressive run of form having won five of their last six league matches.

Jonevret is hopeful his charges can get a positive result this weekend despite only having started the job less than two weeks ago.

“As a coach you always have pressure but at the same time it’s what we are doing this week that will hopefully give us positive results over the weekend," said the 54-year-old as quoted by the club's official website.

“For me personally it’s fantastic, I have watched the derby a few times because sometimes they broadcast it even in Scandinavia so it’s going to be great to be part of this one.

“Kaizer Chiefs have been really good this season and are probably favourites going into this one whilst Pirates find themselves in unfamiliar territory of being under dogs. But the derby is a special game, anything can happen, it has nothing to do with form or log standings.

“The derby has its own life and I can only marvel over the possibilities but for me there is no pressure over the result because so far this season has been the better team and I think the pressure is all on them to deliver.”

The match is scheduled to be staged at FNB Stadium on Saturday, March 4.

Kick-off is at 15:30.