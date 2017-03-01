NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Jonevret: Anything can happen in Soweto derby

2017-03-01 13:20
Kjell Jonevret (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates head coach Kjell Jonevret believes that "anything can happen" in the upcoming Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Swedish mentor was unveiled as the Buccaneers coach last week and days later was in the technical area for their Absa Premiership clash against Polokwane City.

Having salvaged a point against Rise and Shine in a goalless draw, Jonevret will look to build on that in an attempt to get maximum points against their arch-rivals.

However, Amakhosi have been on an impressive run of form having won five of their last six league matches.

Jonevret is hopeful his charges can get a positive result this weekend despite only having started the job less than two weeks ago.

“As a coach you always have pressure but at the same time it’s what we are doing this week that will hopefully give us positive results over the weekend," said the 54-year-old as quoted by the club's official website.

“For me personally it’s fantastic, I have watched the derby a few times because sometimes they broadcast it even in Scandinavia so it’s going to be great to be part of this one.

“Kaizer Chiefs have been really good this season and are probably favourites going into this one whilst Pirates find themselves in unfamiliar territory of being under dogs. But the derby is a special game, anything can happen, it has nothing to do with form or log standings.

“The derby has its own life and I can only marvel over the possibilities but for me there is no pressure over the result because so far this season has been the better team and I think the pressure is all on them to deliver.”

The match is scheduled to be staged at FNB Stadium on Saturday, March 4.

Kick-off is at 15:30.

Read more on:    orlando pirates  |  psl  |  kjell jonevret  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ex-FIFA executive Valcke challenges 10-year ban

2017-03-01 13:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AfriForum calls for sacking of sports ministry’s media man White fancies Springboks return Strauss picks Proteas duo in best ever XI Cheeky Watson steps down as EP president Guptill guides NZ to ODI series levelling win
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Le Clos, Van der Burgh win gold in Stellenbosch Ibra on the double as United clinch League Cup Fichardt wins Joburg Open with last-hole birdie WRAP: Super Rugby

Fixtures
21 September 2016
Chippa United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Philippi Stadium 19:30
03 March 2017
Cape Town City FC v Mamelodi Sundowns, Athlone Stadium 20:00
Wits v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Stadium 20:00
Platinum Stars v Chippa United, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 20:00
04 March 2017
Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates, FNB Stadium 15:30
Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United, Chatsworth Stadium 18:00
SuperSport United v Ajax Cape Town, Lucas Moripe Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on Super Rugby Week 1 and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 