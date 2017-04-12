NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Jonevret happy with first league win of 2017

2017-04-12 08:38
Kjell Jonevret (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kjell Jonevret picked up his first Premiership win as Orlando Pirates coach after they beat nine-man Maritzburg United 2-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers took a one-goal lead into the break courtesy of Ayanda Gcaba's 13th-minute header, although United remained a threat until Brian Onyango received his marching orders on 60 minutes.

Dove Wome sealed the win in the 79th minute before Deolin Mekoa was sent down the tunnel for the visitors at the death.

Jonevret's side ended their 12-match winless run to record their first victory in 2017 and the coach is pleased with the performance the Sea Robbers put in.

“Maybe [for the fans] it was a fantastic game to watch, but for us it was very important to win the game, and it was also a clean sheet.” Jonevret said as quoted by KickOff website.

“In the end, I don’t know what to say. We had possibilities to score more goals with two red cards, but at the same time I’m not going to be angry about that because the important thing was to win the game.”

The Buccaneers next face Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday as Gordon Igesund’s charges are looking to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Kick off is at 20:15.

Read more on:    orlando ­pirates  |  psl  |  kjell jonevret  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Celtic out to dent Chiefs' title aspirations

2017-04-12 08:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Donald: AB is the scariest player on the planet! Aussies wanted SA out of Super Rugby - report Naas: SA's 4 best teams must play Super Rugby Commentator in hot water over sexist comment Stormers sweat over key injuries in pack
Schwartzel in the money at the Masters A rebirth of the Cats the best option for SA? Cronje: Eastern Cape needs professional rugby 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7 SA caddie helps Garcia to Masters win

Fixtures
12 April 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Highlands Park, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Bloemfontein Celtic v Kaizer Chiefs, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
13 April 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 18:00
Platinum Stars v Cape Town City FC, Moruleng Stadium 18:00
14 April 2017
Maritzburg United v Baroka FC, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Tendulkar makes singing debut
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 