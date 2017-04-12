Jonevret happy with first league win of 2017

Cape Town - Kjell Jonevret picked up his first Premiership win as Orlando Pirates coach after they beat nine-man Maritzburg United 2-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers took a one-goal lead into the break courtesy of Ayanda Gcaba's 13th-minute header, although United remained a threat until Brian Onyango received his marching orders on 60 minutes.

Dove Wome sealed the win in the 79th minute before Deolin Mekoa was sent down the tunnel for the visitors at the death.

Jonevret's side ended their 12-match winless run to record their first victory in 2017 and the coach is pleased with the performance the Sea Robbers put in.

“Maybe [for the fans] it was a fantastic game to watch, but for us it was very important to win the game, and it was also a clean sheet.” Jonevret said as quoted by KickOff website.

“In the end, I don’t know what to say. We had possibilities to score more goals with two red cards, but at the same time I’m not going to be angry about that because the important thing was to win the game.”

The Buccaneers next face Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday as Gordon Igesund’s charges are looking to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Kick off is at 20:15.