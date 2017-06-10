Johnson not fired, Stars want him back

Cape Town - Platinum Stars have confirmed that they want Cavin Johnson to coach the side's next two games in the CAF Confederations Cup, despite earlier saying his deal won't be renewed.

Johnson was told earlier this week that his services were not wanted at Dikwena next season, and he would not be given an extension to his contract.

It was widely reported that the 57-year-old had been sacked, however, Stars have since revealed this was not the case and he in fact has a deal until the end of June.

The club play CS Sfaxien of Tunisia at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Wednesday, June 21, and then are away at Mouloudia Alger in Algeria on 30 June.

As such, chief executive officer Senzo Mazingiza wants him to take charge of the matches.

He told the Sowetan: "We must make it clear that Cavin wasn't fired‚ it is his contract that was not renewed. So we will be sounding him out."