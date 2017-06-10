NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Johnson not fired, Stars want him back

2017-06-10 13:25
Cavin Johnson
Related Links

Cape Town - Platinum Stars have confirmed that they want Cavin Johnson to coach the side's next two games in the CAF Confederations Cup, despite earlier saying his deal won't be renewed.

Johnson was told earlier this week that his services were not wanted at Dikwena next season, and he would not be given an extension to his contract.

It was widely reported that the 57-year-old had been sacked, however, Stars have since revealed this was not the case and he in fact has a deal until the end of June.

The club play CS Sfaxien of Tunisia at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Wednesday, June 21, and then are away at Mouloudia Alger in Algeria on 30 June.

As such, chief executive officer Senzo Mazingiza wants him to take charge of the matches.

He told the Sowetan"We must make it clear that Cavin wasn't fired‚ it is his contract that was not renewed. So we will be sounding him out."

Read more on:    platinum stars  |  psl  |  cavin johnson  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Devilish Alli confronts his England demons

2017-06-10 12:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fans not sold on new-look Bok jersey Proteas: Fresh focus on ‘Fudge’ Coetzee: Why I didn't pick Jaco Kriel This is not the time to be bashing AB Proteas: Polly warns of nemesis’ return
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 