'Jazzy Queen' explains Pirates mission

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates assistant coach Harold 'Jazzy Queen' Legodi has revealed that he is satisfied with the start made under coach Kjell Jonevret.

Legodi was appointed to work under Jonevret alongside former Bucs star Benson Mhlongo, and the side from Mayfair have remained unbeaten in their opening weeks together.

The academy which was started by Legodi, has produced a number of quality players over the years and now the man with an eye for talent has joined the ranks and we took the opportunity during this International FIFA break to enquire about how life is in the Bucs camp.

"Overall though the experience has been good, the players have been responding well," he told the club's official website.

"The unfortunate part of it is that we drew three games but at least we got our first win in the Nedbank Cup and a good one at that, so hopefully going forward we will start playing well."

Legodi admits that he wants to continue to nurture young players as he passionate about the development of South Africa's future stars.

"I remain passionate about promoting young players and nurturing young players from development to a professional level because they are mostly coachable and their success is proof of the work one has put in over the years, that at some points they will reap the benefits of having gotten involved in developmental football," he said.

"I have watched our MDC team and I have been impressed with Yusuf (Maart). Obviously, we still need to work on him to get the best out of him but he is getting there.

"The club has invested so much money in its youth development program. It then becomes incumbent upon us as Coaches to promote these players and hopefully it’s not only Yusuf but many more players will come through the ranks."