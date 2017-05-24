NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Jali won't return to the PSL ... for now, says agent

2017-05-24 08:50
Andile Jali (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The agent of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali, Paschalis Tountouris, has confirmed that the 27-year-old will not return to the PSL despite his lack of playing time at KV Oostende.

According to the voetbalnieuws.be website, Tountouris says that the midfield enforcer will remain at the Belgium club till 2018.

"He has had a difficult season and is underestimated and undervalued, however, Oostende took the option until mid-2018," said Tountouris.

"Jali misses the game because he played little, but you see in the recent play-off matches that he has many qualities.

"We think it’s time to move on and we are working on a solution. Return to South Africa? Those rumours do not have to be believed because he is only 27-years-old and has many great years ahead."

Soccer Laduma website, reveals that Jali has drawn interest from Premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns but it seems that his agency is working around the clock to keep him in Europe.

Read more on:    orlando pirates  |  psl  |  andile jali  |  soccer
