PSL

Hunt: We deserved more

2017-09-17 17:31
Gavin Hunt (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt feels his side should have walked away with their first league win of the season after a brave display with ten men against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Students walked away with a solitary point after Amr Gamal's stoppage-time equaliser - but played the entire second-half with a man down after Nazeer Allie's first-half red card.

However, Hunt claims his squad deserved much more as they controlled the game for large parts of the fixture against Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

"If you honest and you know football, we should have won the game. Even with 10 men we were well on top the whole game," Hunt said after the game.

"I think they had one chance, which they scored and how many chances did we have first and the second half even with 10 men, we were good.

"Everything's been going against. I think we played four league games now and three cup games. I think there has been six or seven goalkeepers named Man of the Match against us.

"Maybe I don't know what I'm doing as the people say I don't know what I'm doing. We'll keep battling, I thought we were excellent tonight and against all odds we were brilliant."

Read more on:    wits  |  psl  |  gavin hunt  |  soccer
Pogba could be out for three months - report

2017-09-17 13:33

