Hunt wants 'x-factor' from Wits

2017-04-20 14:52
Gavin Hunt (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - After Cape Town City held Bidvest Wits to a 1-1 draw, head coach Gavin Hunt believes that his team needs a bit of an x-factor during the last games of the season.

Wits took an early lead at Cape Town Stadium as City defender Thamsanqa Mkhize brought down Phakamani Mahlambi in the box with an illegal challenge, the young Bafana Bafana marksman dusting himself down before beating Shu-aib Walters from the penalty spot.

The goal brought about a sustained spell of pressure from the home team, but the Clever Boys defence made it difficult for Cape Town City to create openings as the score remained 1-0 at half-time.

However, it was from a set piece that Eric Tinkler's side restored parity, Tshepo Gumede powering in a close range header from Aubrey Ngoma’s inviting free kick 20 minutes from time, a first league goal for the central defender.

According to KickOff website, Hunt does not think that his charges are under any pressure to win the league despite chasing an inaugural PSL crown.

"I think we are under no pressure as we shouldn't be winning the league," Hunt told reporters after the match.

"Sundowns should win the league, Chiefs should win the league, those teams (are favourites), you know what I’m saying?

"I don’t think we’re under pressure, it’s just that we’ve put ourselves in such a good position that we don’t want to play and have regrets."

With the league reaching its boiling point Hunt is well aware of the upcoming games that await the Students in coming weeks.

The Clever Boys still have to face SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and on the final day of the PSL they take on Kaizer Chiefs.

"Again, you know, we need a little bit of an x-factor here and there, certainly one or two (players) are not giving it to us, but I’ll commend the team.

"They were good tonight, they battled away, dug their ground and they made a stupid error (conceding from a set-piece) - it’s crazy!"

