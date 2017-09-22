NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Hunt says Mhango's spitting was 'unacceptable'

2017-09-22 08:42
Michael Morton (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says the club will take action should it be true that Gabadinho Mhango spat in the face of AmaZulu's Michael Morton on Wednesday.

Usuthu inflicted a 3-0 defeat on the Students, however, Morton was given a red card for pushing Mhango to the ground after the Malawi international appeared to spit in his face.

Mhango did not get the same punishment from the match official and instead was able to play the rest of the game.

It remains to be seen whether retrospective may be taken against the forward by the Premier Soccer League.

Morton tweeted earlier on Thursday that he didn't feel huge remorse about taking the action he did.

"No excuse for the reaction but when a fellow professional spits in your face, it's difficult to control your emotions," he posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Hunt's take on the matter that if proven that Mhango did carry out the act, action would be taken by Wits on an internal basis.

"If it's true what people are saying happened, then we'll deal with it internally," he told Soccer Laduma website.

"If it's the truth, then that's completely unacceptable."

