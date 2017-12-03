Hunt lauds Wits' defence in TKO triumph

Cape Town - Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt lauded his defence as the key to their Telkom Knock-Out final success over Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

The Students triumphed over Siwelele 1-0 after a 90th-minute goal from winger Vincent Pule after soaking up plenty of pressure from Siwelele in the second-half.

In what was the first time this season, Hunt was able to field his Premiership title-winning defence and lauded their display.

Sifiso Hlanti, Nazeer Ali, Thulani Hlatswayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi once again proved how reliable they are as a defensive unit as the Clever Boys looked a totally different side to the performances that's left them at the bottom of the Absa Premiership table after 11 games.

"The first half was good and we were on top. Celtic were much better than us in the second half, they got on top of us. They won a lot of second balls and I tried to make changes and be more positive," he told SuperSportTV.

"I thought let's try to win the game, the space was there. In South African football scoring one-goal wins you games, it's one of those things. I'm happy for the club and the boys.

"This is the first time we have had all our first team defenders. I thought they were magnificent beside the one slip at the end," said Hunt.



"You need a good defence because you can get one or two results. We haven't done it this season but we got a result. It was going to take one moment, you know."



