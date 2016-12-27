NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Hunt confident of Wits title tilt

2016-12-27 15:00
Gavin Hunt (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is not worried too much that his side took the foot off the accelerator during parts of the Absa Premiership season to date.

The Students, who were crowned MTN8 champions in the first half of the term, ended 2016 second in the Premiership table, but level with two other sides on 25 points and with two matches in hand.

Hunt feels his side has not hit their usual high standards of late but if they can continue this way they can win the league title come end of the season.

"We played 13 games and if you make 20 points in the next 10 and then close to 20 points in the remaining matches we might win the league, it won't be bad," Hunt said.

"So we have let ourselves go a bit. We know that and it's been poor from results perspective but football sometimes goes like that.

"You got to be brave and stand up, make sure and try play from there."

Their patchy form this season meant Wits ended the year with three draws and two losses from their last six matches.

Read more on:    wits  |  psl  |  gavin hunt  |  soccer
