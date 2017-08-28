NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Hunt backs Gamal to make Clever Boys impact

2017-08-28 16:27

Cape Town - Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt found much encouragement from the performance of Amr Gamal in the striker's debut against Cape Town City on Sunday.

The Clever Boys lost the first-leg semi-final match 0-1, but still have a fair chance at overturning the deficit in Johannesburg in two weeks' time.

The international break will also give the newly-arrived former Al Ahly marksman Gamal more time to settle, although Hunt says he already likes what he has seen.

"I threw him straight in. I said 'why not', it's a cup game. He held the ball nicely for us but there were certain things I wanted him to do that he didn't do.

"But with all the qualities he has got, it's what we look for and he will certainly be a force to be reckoned with.

"We just need to find the right combination with him and I think we will in time. I have great faith in him. He plays at a top level, plays for top clubs, for a top nation and let's see."

The Egypt international, 26, arrived on a one season loan deal last week.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Alderweireld: There is no Wembley curse

2017-08-28 16:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft 5 talking points: Argentina v Boks Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League Mayweather TKOs McGregor in Round 10
5 talking points: Argentina v Boks FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal?

Fixtures
Tuesday, 12 September 2017
Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Goble Park 19:30
AmaZulu FC v Maritzburg United, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Ajax Cape Town, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 13 September 2017
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Friday, 15 September 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 