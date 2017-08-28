Hunt backs Gamal to make Clever Boys impact

Cape Town - Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt found much encouragement from the performance of Amr Gamal in the striker's debut against Cape Town City on Sunday.

The Clever Boys lost the first-leg semi-final match 0-1, but still have a fair chance at overturning the deficit in Johannesburg in two weeks' time.

The international break will also give the newly-arrived former Al Ahly marksman Gamal more time to settle, although Hunt says he already likes what he has seen.

"I threw him straight in. I said 'why not', it's a cup game. He held the ball nicely for us but there were certain things I wanted him to do that he didn't do.

"But with all the qualities he has got, it's what we look for and he will certainly be a force to be reckoned with.

"We just need to find the right combination with him and I think we will in time. I have great faith in him. He plays at a top level, plays for top clubs, for a top nation and let's see."

The Egypt international, 26, arrived on a one season loan deal last week.