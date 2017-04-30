NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Highlands Park sack Igesund

2017-04-30 18:25
Gordon Igesund (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Relegation favourites Highlands Park have shown coach Gordon Igesund the door after yet another defeat in the ABSA Premiership.

The club lost 2-0 to Bidvest Wits at the Makhulong Stadium, prompting the club to take the decision to dispense with the four-time league winner, with Moroka Swallows legend Les Grobler taking over the reins. He will be assisted by Thierry Mulonzo. 

"I am confirming that we have parted ways with Gordon," club director Sinky Mnisi told Times Live. "The board of directors took a decision yesterday after realising that desired results are not coming.

"The players are not responding to his methods -- hence we are not getting positive results.

"Gordon has done a lot for us and we will always have a soft spot for him. There are players he brought to the club and surely we would not have gotten them if it was not for him," Mnisi added.

"It was unfortunate that players either did not understand his methods which would have made us get desired results."

Igesund is one of the most successful coaches in the PSL era, as the only coach to win four titles with four different teams. But he leaves Highlands Park bottom of the Premiership, level with Baroka on 22 points, and one point from Free State Stars and potential safety.

