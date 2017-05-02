Highlands Park adamant they'll beat the drop

Cape Town - Struggling Highlands Park are confident that a makeshift coaching team of Les Grobler and Thierry Mulonzo can steer the club away from the relegation zone.

The Lions of the North parted ways with coach Gordon Igesund after a 2-0 defeat to SuperSport United at home last Friday night left the team bottom of the table after claiming just two points from their last five matches.

Igesund had himself replaced Allan Freese, the man who won promotion with Highlands last season, back in October 2016.

Les Grobler, who assisted Freese, will now take charge of the club's last four matches of the season. He will be assisted by Thierry Mulonzo, who worked under Igesund.

Just one point away from climbing out the drop zone, and only four points behind 11th-placed Platinum Stars, survival is certainly still possible.

"Freese laid a solid foundation for the club and we respect him for that, while Gordon did a lot for us and we will always have a soft spot for him," Highlands Park director Sinky Mnisi told the Sowetan.

"The board of directors took a decision on Saturday after realising that desired results were not coming. It seems that players are not responding to his methods.

"Grobler and Mulonzo know our set up very well. Believe me, we are not scared of the situation on the log because one victory in one our remaining games will change our position.

"That is how close the gap is in terms of points from No 10 down to 16," he added.

The Tembisa-based team's last four matches are against Platinum Stars, Chippa United, Baroka and Mamelodi Sundowns.