NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Highlands Park adamant they'll beat the drop

2017-05-02 15:48
Highlands Park players (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Struggling Highlands Park are confident that a makeshift coaching team of Les Grobler and Thierry Mulonzo can steer the club away from the relegation zone.

The Lions of the North parted ways with coach Gordon Igesund after a 2-0 defeat to SuperSport United at home last Friday night left the team bottom of the table after claiming just two points from their last five matches.

Igesund had himself replaced Allan Freese, the man who won promotion with Highlands last season, back in October 2016.

Les Grobler, who assisted Freese, will now take charge of the club's last four matches of the season. He will be assisted by Thierry Mulonzo, who worked under Igesund.

Just one point away from climbing out the drop zone, and only four points behind 11th-placed Platinum Stars, survival is certainly still possible.

"Freese laid a solid foundation for the club and we respect him for that, while Gordon did a lot for us and we will always have a soft spot for him," Highlands Park director Sinky Mnisi told the Sowetan.

"The board of directors took a decision on Saturday after realising that desired results were not coming. It seems that players are not responding to his methods.

"Grobler and Mulonzo know our set up very well. Believe me, we are not scared of the situation on the log because one victory in one our remaining games will change our position.

"That is how close the gap is in terms of points from No 10 down to 16," he added.

The Tembisa-based team's last four matches are against Platinum Stars, Chippa United, Baroka and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Read more on:    highlands park  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

The grandma using knitting to protect kids from violence

43 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10 Bulls baffle with Boom signing Hennie Bekker: Stormers have no defensive pattern Proteas stay tops in ODI rankings
Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy CSA announces 'top-up' contract players Kings: We can achieve more with time Hennie Bekker: Stormers have no defensive pattern

Fixtures
Wednesday, 03 May 2017
SuperSport United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Thursday, 04 May 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Platinum Stars, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 18:00
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Friday, 05 May 2017
Cape Town City FC v Free State Stars, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 