Gordinho set to renew Chiefs deal

Cape Town - Mike Makaab, the representative of Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho, is optimistic his client will earn a new deal at Naturena before his current contract expires in June.

The 22-year-old has become a first team regular under coach Steve Komphela and it's thought that Chiefs' management are keen to renew his deal at the club.

Makaab confirmed to Goal that this is likely to be the case.

He said: "Of course, it is about the money, but it's not always about the money.

"You know, one has to understand, to be successful at a particular club, you need to have a good foundation. Lorenzo has been successful at Kaizer Chiefs. I am confident that we can finalise a deal over the next couple of weeks."

Makaab added that a move to Europe was also a possibility in future for the young star, saying, "We are always looking at possibilities for our good players.

"When I say our good players, it's probably a bad expression. But we always look at possibilities for players that have shown the ability and desire to play outside of South Africa."

The Benoni-born player has made 18 appearances in all competitions in 2016/17 and is Chiefs' leading scorer with three strikes to his name alongside winger George Lebese with the same total.