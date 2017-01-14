NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Gordinho opens up about Aalborg trial

2017-01-14 16:27
Lorenzo Gordinho (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho says he "feels good" about his trial at Aalborg, and is hoping to make a name for himself in Europe.

The 22-year-old embarked on a one-week long trial in the hopes of impressing and securing a contract with the Danish outfit.

"I feel good about being here," he told reporters. "It has been a nice experience so far, the club has welcomed me.

"I have been pushing hard at training to represent myself and the club (Kaizer Chiefs) because Chiefs is a big brand of which they know of here.

"I’m doing my best to mould a good reputation for myself and the club (Chiefs) and make the best out of this opportunity," he concluded.

The club's general manager, Bobby Motaung, revealed that the Soweto giants would allow Gordinho to join Aalborg, if he impresses the European club's technical team.

