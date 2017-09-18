Good news on injury front for Pirates quintet

The five stars had been recovering from their respective knocks,
however, it now appears they are all at a point of stepping up their
rehabilitation efforts away from the physio room.
"Whenever the term mass exodus
is used in football it often refers to something negative," read a statement from the Buccaneers.
"(Such as)
players being released from contract, but fortunately it's good news in
this particular case for the first team.
"According to the medical team, the following players have been
discharged from the physio room and have started their respective
rehabilitation programs. Mpontshane, Norodien, Mtshali, Sangweni and
Mthiyane."
In addition, the Sea Robbers also confirmed that defenders Gladwin
Shitolo and Marc Van Heerden will be out for at least a week with minor
injury concerns.