Good news on injury front for Pirates quintet

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates have revealed that Siyabonga Mpontshane, Riyaad Norodien, Lehlohonolo Mtshali, Thamsanqa Sangweni and Nkosinathi Mthiyane are making good progress in their return from injury.

The five stars had been recovering from their respective knocks, however, it now appears they are all at a point of stepping up their rehabilitation efforts away from the physio room.

"Whenever the term mass exodus is used in football it often refers to something negative," read a statement from the Buccaneers.

"(Such as) players being released from contract, but fortunately it's good news in this particular case for the first team.

"According to the medical team, the following players have been discharged from the physio room and have started their respective rehabilitation programs. Mpontshane, Norodien, Mtshali, Sangweni and Mthiyane."

In addition, the Sea Robbers also confirmed that defenders Gladwin Shitolo and Marc Van Heerden will be out for at least a week with minor injury concerns.