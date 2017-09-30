NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Gabuza brace salvages late draw for Bucs

2017-09-30 23:00
Thamsanqa Gabuza (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Polokwane City conceded a goal deep into stoppage time and were held 2-2 by Orlando Pirates, in Saturday's Premiership clash with Thamsanqa Gabuza bagging a brace.

Orlando Pirates were largely in control of the play and created the first chance of the clash. Musa Nyatama played a ball over the City back four to Thamsanqa Gabuza, with the big striker striking a decent shot that was blocked by Harold Ndlovu in goal.

Soon after the goalkeeper was back in the action when Mpho Makola struck a powerful effort from a free-kick which he punched clear over the bar

It was all Pirates and an attempted defensive clearance struck Gabuza and almost went into the back of the net but was tipped over the bar by Ndlovu.

The pressure paid dividends when Thembinkosi Lorch broke free down the right and sent in a delightful cross which presented Gabuza with a simple finish from right in front of the poles in the 50th minute.

The Sea Robbers were in command of the game and Abbubaker Mobara nearly made it 2-0 when his swerving shot from distance forced Polokwane's number one into an awkward save with his legs.  

Soon after, he was back in business when he saved in a one-on-one situation from Lorch before gathering the rebound after Gabuza's follow up header was cleared off the line.

Bucs paid the price for their misses in the 61st minute as Rendani Ndou headed home from Rodney Ramagalela's superb cross. Eight minutes later it was 2-1 as Ramagalela finished well after getting on the end of Jabulani Maluleke's through ball.   

With time running out, Gabuza grabbed his brace at the death as he headed home Musa Nyatama's long ball into the box to snatch a point for Milutin Sredojevic's men.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chelsea old-boy De Bruyne gives Man City crucial win

2017-09-30 21:21

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 27-27 Wallabies 'Stupid' Wales hooker pats lion, gets bitten in SA SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ Boks stutter to Wallabies draw in Bloem Elgar unhappy with first-strike Proteas attack
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 12 WRAP: PRO14 - Round 5 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Wits, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30
Platinum Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 15:30
Tuesday, 17 October 2017
Cape Town City FC v Bloemfontein Celtic, Athlone Stadium 19:30
Wits v SuperSport United, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 18 October 2017
Free State Stars v Ajax Cape Town, Goble Park 19:30
AmaZulu FC v Polokwane City, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Maritzburg United, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Platinum Stars, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Baroka FC v Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 