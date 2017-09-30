Gabuza brace salvages late draw for Bucs

Cape Town - Polokwane City conceded a goal deep into stoppage time and were held 2-2 by Orlando Pirates, in Saturday's Premiership clash with Thamsanqa Gabuza bagging a brace.

Orlando Pirates were largely in control of the play and created the first chance of the clash. Musa Nyatama played a ball over the City back four to Thamsanqa Gabuza, with the big striker striking a decent shot that was blocked by Harold Ndlovu in goal.

Soon after the goalkeeper was back in the action when Mpho Makola struck a powerful effort from a free-kick which he punched clear over the bar

It was all Pirates and an attempted defensive clearance struck Gabuza and almost went into the back of the net but was tipped over the bar by Ndlovu.

The pressure paid dividends when Thembinkosi Lorch broke free down the right and sent in a delightful cross which presented Gabuza with a simple finish from right in front of the poles in the 50th minute.

The Sea Robbers were in command of the game and Abbubaker Mobara nearly made it 2-0 when his swerving shot from distance forced Polokwane's number one into an awkward save with his legs.

Soon after, he was back in business when he saved in a one-on-one situation from Lorch before gathering the rebound after Gabuza's follow up header was cleared off the line.

Bucs paid the price for their misses in the 61st minute as Rendani Ndou headed home from Rodney Ramagalela's superb cross. Eight minutes later it was 2-1 as Ramagalela finished well after getting on the end of Jabulani Maluleke's through ball.

With time running out, Gabuza grabbed his brace at the death as he headed home Musa Nyatama's long ball into the box to snatch a point for Milutin Sredojevic's men.