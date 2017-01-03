Four Chiefs players to train with Fulham

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that four players of the Glamour Boys are set to train with English Championship side, Fulham.

Lorenzo Gordinho, Ryan Moon, Emmanuel Letlotlo and Siyabonga Ngezana will all train at Craven Cottage, Fulham's homeground.

“This is part of the development plan to expose our players in the advanced European set-ups,” revealed Chiefs’ Football Manager Bobby Motaung on the club's website.

The four players will have an opportunity to train in the state of the art facilities at Craven Cottage, the home of Fulham.

“Part of the trip is to explore future possibilities and forge ties with other clubs. It is important for benchmarking and exchange programs to do so,” said Motaung.

“For the youngsters, this is a lifetime opportunity to have a look and feel of the European set-up. We are confident that they will return with a broader view and mindset, which will contribute massively in their growth and development path.”

Fulham were founded in 1879 and play in the Championship, the second tier of English football. They were relegated from the Premiership in 2014, after 13 consecutive seasons in the top flight. The Black and White army are the oldest-established football team from London to have played in the Premiership.

The youngsters will return back home on 12 January to rejoin their teammates as they prepare for the resumption of the PSL season in February.

Amakhosi and the rest of the PSL are currently on break as the league looks set to resume in February due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Glamour Boys finished the first-half of the season in fourth position.