FIFA to handle Dolly contract clause saga - report

2017-01-05 10:04
Keagan Dolly (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The continuing saga of Keagan Dolly's contract dispute is set to go to FIFA after the PSL ruled in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns took Dolly's buyout clause case to the PSL’s Dispute Resolutions Chamber as the club is claiming a mistake was made in his contract.

According to KickOff, the PSL is yet to publicly reveal the verdict as the case was set to conclude before the end of January.

“The DRC has delivered the outcome but there is still going to be an appeal from one of the parties. The issue is going to drag on until outside the window period,” said an unnamed source.

“The case might go to FIFA now.”

Meanwhile, Dolly alongside Khama Billiat and Denis Onyango have been announced in the CAF African XI of the Year for 2016.

Read more on:    mamelodi sundowns  |  psl  |  keagan dolly  |  soccer
