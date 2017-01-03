NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Festive break not making things easy for Chiefs, says Rama

2017-01-03 10:46
Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele lamented the timing of the festive break, which he believes could affect their good form in the Premiership.

The Soweto giants have seemingly turned the corner on their worrying form, which saw them go on an eight-game run without a win in all competitions.

Steve Komphela's men recorded tback-to-back league victories, against Polokwane City and Golden Arrows respectively, to lift themselves into fourth position, one point behind joint-leaders SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Wits.

Chiefs resume their campaign in just over a month's time due to the Africa Cup of Nations, and the former Mamelodi Sundowns defender says the holiday period could affect the team's new-found rhythm.

"I think the break came at the wrong time, as we were getting our flow back, slowly, and now we had to cut it," he told reporters.

"But at the same time, it gave us time to go home and rest and come back now, build up the team, fix the mistakes where we need to, and come back stronger.

"It’s not easy making a team.

"Look at the guys who just came into the team - there’s different guys, guys from Zimbabwe, I just came into the team, Sbu (Khumalo) just came in - it takes time," he concluded.

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  ramahlwe mphahlele  |  soccer
