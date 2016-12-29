NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Eymael hails PSL as best league in Africa

2016-12-29 10:59
Luc Eymael (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael considers the South African Premiership to be the best football league on the continent, citing it as the most professional.

Rise and Shine occupy fifth-place on the PSL table having registered 21 points from their 15 allotted matches and their Belgian mentor, who has vast experience of plying his trade in Africa, admits that he has been very impressed by the all-round standard of football in the country.

"I told you many times that it is the best league where I’m coaching now in Africa and it is the most organised, the most professional and it has the best facilities," he told KickOff.

"It is the most balanced league also, because like I told you in comparisons to where I worked in Congo, Kenya, Tunisia and Sudan when you are not coaching a team from the top three, top four like my team Polokwane City that doesn’t have the same means as Chiefs (you won't have a chance) but look where we are.

"But it is a well-balanced league and the TV coverage and everything is very professional," he added.

Eyamel did allude to the fact that the lack of fans at stadiums in the PSL is troubling, which doesn't occur in other African leagues.

"But one thing for me it is lacking is for the fans in the stadiums but you only see them when you're playing against the big teams.

"If you are in Congo you train in front of 30 000 people and in matches it is 60 000 and here unfortunately you don’t have that.

"Okay, but the other things are most professional but just little bit lack of fans, it's only that," he concluded.

Read more on:    polokwane city  |  psl  |  luc eymael  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pitso ranked 10th-best coach in the world

2016-12-29 08:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas in the pound seat in PE Vaughan picks 3 Proteas in Test XI for 2016 Philander’s drought breaking … fast Johan Botha dreaming of Australian call-up Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
24 September 2016
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Stadium 20:15
07 December 2016
Wits v Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Stadium 00:00
07 February 2017
Wits v Ajax Cape Town, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Highlands Park, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Kaizer Chiefs v Free State Stars, FNB Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 