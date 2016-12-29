Eymael hails PSL as best league in Africa

Cape Town - Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael considers the South African Premiership to be the best football league on the continent, citing it as the most professional.

Rise and Shine occupy fifth-place on the PSL table having registered 21 points from their 15 allotted matches and their Belgian mentor, who has vast experience of plying his trade in Africa, admits that he has been very impressed by the all-round standard of football in the country.

"I told you many times that it is the best league where I’m coaching now in Africa and it is the most organised, the most professional and it has the best facilities," he told KickOff.

"It is the most balanced league also, because like I told you in comparisons to where I worked in Congo, Kenya, Tunisia and Sudan when you are not coaching a team from the top three, top four like my team Polokwane City that doesn’t have the same means as Chiefs (you won't have a chance) but look where we are.

"But it is a well-balanced league and the TV coverage and everything is very professional," he added.

Eyamel did allude to the fact that the lack of fans at stadiums in the PSL is troubling, which doesn't occur in other African leagues.

"But one thing for me it is lacking is for the fans in the stadiums but you only see them when you're playing against the big teams.

"If you are in Congo you train in front of 30 000 people and in matches it is 60 000 and here unfortunately you don’t have that.

"Okay, but the other things are most professional but just little bit lack of fans, it's only that," he concluded.