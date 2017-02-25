NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Ertugral: Things aren't well at Pirates

2017-02-25 17:23
Muhsin Erugral (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral believes the club are in turmoil although he is reluctant to reveal where the problems lie at Mayfair.

Ertugral was in charge of the Sea Robbers until November last year when he resigned unexpectedly after a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Stuart Baxter's SuperSport United.

Thereafter, Augusto Palacios took over on an interim basis before the reins were finally handed to Swedish coach Kjell Jonevret, who signed a three-year deal to take charge of Bucs.

Nonetheless, the Turkish national believes the problems run deep at Pirates and he is reluctant to offer any advice to Jonevret as to how to fix the situation.

He told Isolezwe: "I can't offer the new coach any advice. If I were to do that I would be opening myself up for attacks by fans and be turned into a joke because they would ask why I never implemented that myself.

"That is why I cannot say anything about the new coach. Things are not well at Pirates but let's hope they will change soon. The chairman (Irvin Khoza) knows his job thus I don't doubt he has chosen the right man for the job."

Read more on:    orlando pirates  |  psl  |  muhsin ertugral  |  soccer
