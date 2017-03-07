Ertugral bids SA farewell after 17 years

Cape Town - Former Orlando Pirates head coach Muhsin Ertugral has confirmed that he plans on leaving South Africa to continue his career in Europe.

The Turkish coach was brought in by Kaizer Motaung in 1999 to coach Kaizer Chiefs for three seasons until he parted ways with the club.

He went on to coach Santos, Ajax Cape Town, Mpumalanga Black Aces (now Cape Town City), Golden Arrows and more recently the Buccaneers.

Ertugral surprisingly resigned on live television in November last year after a humiliating 6-1 defeat against SuperSport United and has since been without a job.

The 57-year-old confirmed that he will leave the country on Twitter and that the decision has left him with a "heavy heart".

"With heavy heart after 17 years filled with great memories saying good bye, to continue with the rest of my career in Europe," the post said.

Meanwhile, Ajax were quick to thank the coach for serving South African football by wishing the coach well via Twitter.

"Muhsin Erugral Good luck on your future endeavours coach and thank you for everything you did for South African football," the Tweet read.

