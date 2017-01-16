Dolly saga: Sundowns release statement

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns released the email that they received on August 25, 2016, from Brian Marwood, Managing Director of City Football Services inviting Keagan Dolly to the Manchester City Football Academy.

Dolly is currently in a legal battle with the Chloorkop side over his buyout clause, which has been amended by Sundowns.

According to the club’s official website, this email was part of the ongoing communications and exploratory discussions that Sundowns initiated with the City Football Group in 2015.

Representatives from City Football Group visited Mamelodi Sundowns and attended some of its games.

It is clear from the email that City Football Group and their scouts have been following Keagan Dolly “for quite some time”.

Part of the discussions between Mamelodi Sundowns and City Football Group were to “park” Keagan Dolly in the short term, at one of the European Clubs that had a partnership with City Football Group.

"We are disappointed and concerned by the continuous lies and misrepresentation which is spread by Paul Mitchell, Keagan Dolly’s agent, which makes any cooperation difficult,” said read the statement.

"Mamelodi Sundowns does not want to be seen as a Club that can be blackmailed to sell players because of misrepresentations and pressure in the media.

"Mamelodi Sundowns remains committed, as stated by its President Patrice Motsepe, to immediately release Keagan Dolly to any Club which comply with the buy-out clause which was upheld by the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber."

If the Manchester club do land Dolly's signature, the winger is likely to follow the footsteps of Aaron Mooy and several other players signed to the Citizens. Mooy, who City signed from Melbourne City, is currently loaned out to Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Other clubs linked the City group are New York City FC (USA), Girona (Spain), Melbourne City FC (Austrailia) and NAC Breda (Netherlands).

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns return to training on January 18 in preparation for the second-half of the Premiership season.