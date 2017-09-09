NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

De Sa succeds Butler at Dikwena

2017-09-09 15:53
Roger de Sa (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - Platinum Stars have confirmed Roger de Sa as the club's new head coach to succeed Peter Butler at the Premiership side.

Butler becomes the second managerial casualty of the season following Sammy Troughton at Free State Stars - only two games into the new season.

According to reports in local media, the Dikwena squad weren't reacting well to the Englishman's management style and tactical methods, and after two consecutive losses without scoring - the former Botswana coach was replaced.

"Platinum Stars FC is pleased to announce Roger De Sa as the club's new coach following the departure of Peter Butler," the club announced on Twitter.

De Sa arrives with vast experience having coached Santos, Bidvest Wits, Orlando Pirates, Ajax Cape Town and Maritzburg United in the South African top-flight.

Read more on:    platinum stars  |  psl  |  roger de sa  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Conte: Chelsea still attractive to stars

2017-09-09 08:40

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Wallabies 23-23 Springboks SA's Anderson to face Nadal in US Open final Ex-Bok: Super Rugby format has become a joke Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller Smit warns Boks against complacency
Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller WATCH: How Kevin Anderson made US Open final Anderson seeks place among SA sporting greats Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!

Fixtures
Monday, 11 September 2017
Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Goble Park 18:00
Tuesday, 12 September 2017
AmaZulu FC v Maritzburg United, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Ajax Cape Town, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 13 September 2017
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 