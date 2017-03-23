NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

De Sa quits Maritzburg, triggers Bafana job speculation

2017-03-23 09:41
Roger de Sa (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Maritzburg United have confirmed that Roger de Sa has parted ways with the club after just three months into his six month contract.

The former Ajax Cape Town mentor joined the KwaZulu-Natal side in January after leaving his post at the Urban Warriors.

"De Sa informed Maritzburg United Chairman of his resignation with immediate effect on Wednesday morning during a meeting," read a statement on the club's website.

"The Head Coach had spent under 3 Months at the club after arriving in January to replace Ernst Middendorp who also resigned in November last year.

"He took over from Caretaker Coach Fadlu Davids and was in charge of six league games in which the club managed to secure four points, and succumbed in the first round of the Nedbank Cup."

De Sa has cited family commitments back in Cape Town as his decision to leave The Team of Choice.

“I wish the club all the best in their challenge for a top eight finish” De Sa said.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Maritzburg United, Farook Kadodia, confirmed that Fadlu Davids will take over the reigns as United look to avoid relegation.

De Sa's departure has also triggered speculation as to whether the South Africa Football Association will elect the 52-year-old as the new Bafana Bafana coach

The former Orlando Pirates head coach was rumoured to have been among the favourites to land the job after SAFA sacked Shakes Mashaba in December 2016.

SAFA released a list of names pertaining as to who they are looking to fill the void left by Mashaba and De Sa's name was not mentioned.

South Africa are scheduled to play two international friendlies against Guinea-Bissau and Angola. 

The new Bafana Bafana coach will be unveiled after the Angola match, according to SAFA spokesperson, Dominic Chimahavi.

Owen da Gama has been in charge of the national side on an interim basis.

Read more on:    maritzburg united  |  psl  |  roger de sa  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Qalinge returns to full training

2017-03-23 08:29

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Why SA can't have 6 Super Rugby teams Stransky to undergo plastic surgery Super Rugby: Weekend teams Cobus Wiese in line for Stormers debut Decider: Proteas brace for ‘result’ strip
Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? WATCH: Emotional Wawrinka calls Federer an 'asshole' Klaasen, Ram land Indian Wells title Aguero leveller keeps Liverpool at bay Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’

Fixtures
01 April 2017
Golden Arrows v Highlands Park, Chatsworth Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Cape Town City FC v Chippa United, Cape Town Stadium 18:00
Free State Stars v Orlando Pirates, Goble Park 18:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium 20:15
Maritzburg United v Ajax Cape Town, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:15
02 April 2017
Wits v Platinum Stars, Bidvest Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Baroka FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
11 April 2017
Chippa United v Polokwane City, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Maritzburg United, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Baroka FC v Free State Stars, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane previews big SA derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 