De Sa quits Maritzburg, triggers Bafana job speculation

Cape Town - Maritzburg United have confirmed that Roger de Sa has parted ways with the club after just three months into his six month contract.

The former Ajax Cape Town mentor joined the KwaZulu-Natal side in January after leaving his post at the Urban Warriors.

"De Sa informed Maritzburg United Chairman of his resignation with immediate effect on Wednesday morning during a meeting," read a statement on the club's website.

"The Head Coach had spent under 3 Months at the club after arriving in January to replace Ernst Middendorp who also resigned in November last year.

"He took over from Caretaker Coach Fadlu Davids and was in charge of six league games in which the club managed to secure four points, and succumbed in the first round of the Nedbank Cup."

De Sa has cited family commitments back in Cape Town as his decision to leave The Team of Choice.

“I wish the club all the best in their challenge for a top eight finish” De Sa said.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Maritzburg United, Farook Kadodia, confirmed that Fadlu Davids will take over the reigns as United look to avoid relegation.

De Sa's departure has also triggered speculation as to whether the South Africa Football Association will elect the 52-year-old as the new Bafana Bafana coach.

The former Orlando Pirates head coach was rumoured to have been among the favourites to land the job after SAFA sacked Shakes Mashaba in December 2016.

SAFA released a list of names pertaining as to who they are looking to fill the void left by Mashaba and De Sa's name was not mentioned.

South Africa are scheduled to play two international friendlies against Guinea-Bissau and Angola.

The new Bafana Bafana coach will be unveiled after the Angola match, according to SAFA spokesperson, Dominic Chimahavi.

Owen da Gama has been in charge of the national side on an interim basis.