De Sa: Khune's distribution up there with the best

Cape Town - Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and respected South African coach, Roger de Sa, believes Itumeleng Khune's accurate distribution is among the very best in world football.

Khune, who is the undisputed number one for both Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana when he is fit, has gained a glowing reputation for his ability to find teammates with kicks out of hand.

As such, de Sa takes the view that Khune's ability to launch counter attacks makes him a real asset.

He told KickOff Magazine: "You would have to say that his distribution is probably among the best in the world. It is a huge asset for any team.

"He is also a great shot-stopper and gets himself into good positions. If I look at this current generation of keepers, I think the late Senzo Meyiwa and Moeneeb Josephs are the two that have come closest to unseating Khune from Bafana. The rest, at the moment, just don't have that that combination of attributes that Khune does."

The 29-year-old has made 14 appearances for Chiefs in all competitions in 2016/17, and will likely be number one when Bafana Bafana's 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign continues later this year.