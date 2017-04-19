NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

CT City fight back to Wits draw

2017-04-19 21:39
Eric Tinkler (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits shared the spoils in their Absa Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday evening, playing to a 1-1 draw. 

The stalemate between the teams ensured that the Citizens stayed top of the log on 46 points from 24 matches, while the Clever Boys move into second spot with 45 points from 22 outings in the league. 

Wits were gifted an early penalty when Phakamani Mahlambi was clumsily tripped by Thamsanqa Mkhize. The young attacker took the spot kick himself and coolly converted to make it 1-0 to the visitors in the fifth minute. 

City took their time settling into the game, but as the first half wore on they began to create more chances. Their first notable effort on target arrived on the half hour mark when Sibusiso Masina’s glancing header forced a save from Darren Keet. 

The hosts dominated the final stages of the first stanza and were particularly dangerous when they moved the ball out wide through their overlapping fullbacks, but a lack of quality in the final cross and/or shot meant Wits remained in the lead up to the interval. 

City made a change at the start of the second half to bring on Bhongolwethu Jayiya in place of Masina, and it wasn’t long before they further boosted their attack with the introduction of Lehlohonolo Majoro up front. 

The Clever Boys responded by sending on the experienced Daine Klate and the more defensively-minded Xola Mlambo, with Gavin Hunt setting his team out to sit back and look to hit on the counter attack. 

Yet they conceded an equaliser in the 71st minute. Aubrey Ngoma provided a wonderful delivery from a free kick and defender Tshepo Gumede scored with a glancing header for his first goal in senior football. 

Neither side was able to really threaten a goal in what remained of the game, though City certainly finished the stronger of the two.

Read more on:    cape town city  |  wits  |  psl  |  cape town  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Baxter no closer to Bafana job

2017-04-19 19:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser The next Springbok skipper has to be ... 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named Bok prop off to France
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Fixtures
19 April 2017
Cape Town City FC v Wits, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Platinum Stars, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
25 April 2017
Wits v SuperSport United, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Bloemfontein Celtic v Highlands Park, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
Mamelodi Sundowns v Ajax Cape Town, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Maritzburg United, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
26 April 2017
Platinum Stars v Free State Stars, Moruleng Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Baroka FC, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 