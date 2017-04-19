CT City fight back to Wits draw

Cape Town - Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits shared the spoils in their Absa Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday evening, playing to a 1-1 draw.

The stalemate between the teams ensured that the Citizens stayed top of the log on 46 points from 24 matches, while the Clever Boys move into second spot with 45 points from 22 outings in the league.

Wits were gifted an early penalty when Phakamani Mahlambi was clumsily tripped by Thamsanqa Mkhize. The young attacker took the spot kick himself and coolly converted to make it 1-0 to the visitors in the fifth minute.

City took their time settling into the game, but as the first half wore on they began to create more chances. Their first notable effort on target arrived on the half hour mark when Sibusiso Masina’s glancing header forced a save from Darren Keet.

The hosts dominated the final stages of the first stanza and were particularly dangerous when they moved the ball out wide through their overlapping fullbacks, but a lack of quality in the final cross and/or shot meant Wits remained in the lead up to the interval.

City made a change at the start of the second half to bring on Bhongolwethu Jayiya in place of Masina, and it wasn’t long before they further boosted their attack with the introduction of Lehlohonolo Majoro up front.

The Clever Boys responded by sending on the experienced Daine Klate and the more defensively-minded Xola Mlambo, with Gavin Hunt setting his team out to sit back and look to hit on the counter attack.

Yet they conceded an equaliser in the 71st minute. Aubrey Ngoma provided a wonderful delivery from a free kick and defender Tshepo Gumede scored with a glancing header for his first goal in senior football.

Neither side was able to really threaten a goal in what remained of the game, though City certainly finished the stronger of the two.