PSL

Comitis talks up Tinkler's replacement

2017-06-09 07:41
John Comitis (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Cape Town City FC owner John Comitis says he has already "possibly found a gem" of a coach after seeing Eric Tinkler leave for SuperSport United.

Comitis said he felt betrayed by Tinkler's decision to leave the newly-formed Cape club, having not even been given the opportunity to match the offer from Matsatsantsa.

"Quite frankly‚ we are very disappointed‚ the way the thing has been handled is not how I would have liked," said Comitis as quoted by TimesLIVE website.

“Eric didn’t give me a chance to compete (financially) with the offer and it was something we could have matched.

“All that was said previously was about commitment‚ loyalty and the future. I thought I had Eric’s trust. We were already in discussions about a new contract for him."

Meanwhile, Comitis has been working around the clock to find a suitable replacement and believes that he has already found someone who can continue the job Tinkler left undone.

"The new coach will be of the same mind (as Tinkler) in terms of the type of players we have purchased and the way Cape Town City wants to play.

"The coach we select will pick up the momentum we have created. With the homework I have done‚ I believe I have possibly found a gem."

The Citizens have confirmed that the new head coach will be announced next week.

