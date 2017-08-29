Comitis slams Cape Town Stadium management

Cape Town - Cape Town City boss John Comitis is considering moving his team's matches to another venue after fans were barred from entering the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.



The Citizens beat Bidvest Wits 1-0 in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final clash, but it was in front of a sparse home support.

Ironically, a large percentage of the fans who did turn out were actually Kaizer Chiefs supporters.

The issue apparently arose when supporters encountered problems buying tickets at pre-allocated retail outlets, and were then informed via the club's social media channels that they could buy tickets at the ground.

However, security at the venue would not allow supporters to purchase their tickets at the stadium and turned fans away as a result.

Having worked tirelessly to try and build a club that is inclusive for all Capetonians, Comitis was infuriated by what transpired and says he is considering moving to a new venue.

"We have worked around the clock to bring big time football to the city with Cape Town City and 20 years later football is treated with the same stick as always. If this was a rugby Sevens game and the stadium was empty they would move Table Mountain to accommodate the fans," he stated via the club's Facebook page.

"I went into the VOC to try and persuade the police and ticketing security to allow for at least 800 more sales. The stadium was empty, the final figure was 3 800 but we had budgeted for 5 000.

"But, my plea fell on deaf ears. There was zero tolerance, zero co-operation, it seemed they were more excited to be dealing with the possible trouble makers that were stuck outside.

"After a thorough investigation, we learnt that security personnel on duty at Cape Town Stadium were within legislation to handle the extra 800 spectators. WHAT A DISGRACE! I want to move our upcoming Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs, to Newlands.

"This treatment to the Cape Town City fans was unacceptable. I can only apologise to our loyal fans. I was gutted for them.

"With this attitude by City Services, Cape Town Stadium will remain without Bafana games and soon without football. It was mostly families with their kids that were denied access.

"Hardly a risk factor that could not be managed. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Cape Town City fans are never disappointed in that manner again."