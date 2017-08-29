NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Comitis slams Cape Town Stadium management

2017-08-29 11:43
John Comitis (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cape Town City boss John Comitis is considering moving his team's matches to another venue after fans were barred from entering the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

The Citizens beat Bidvest Wits 1-0 in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final clash, but it was in front of a sparse home support.

Ironically, a large percentage of the fans who did turn out were actually Kaizer Chiefs supporters.

The issue apparently arose when supporters encountered problems buying tickets at pre-allocated retail outlets, and were then informed via the club's social media channels that they could buy tickets at the ground.

However, security at the venue would not allow supporters to purchase their tickets at the stadium and turned fans away as a result.

Having worked tirelessly to try and build a club that is inclusive for all Capetonians, Comitis was infuriated by what transpired and says he is considering moving to a new venue.

"We have worked around the clock to bring big time football to the city with Cape Town City and 20 years later football is treated with the same stick as always. If this was a rugby Sevens game and the stadium was empty they would move Table Mountain to accommodate the fans," he stated via the club's Facebook page.

"I went into the VOC to try and persuade the police and ticketing security to allow for at least 800 more sales. The stadium was empty, the final figure was 3 800 but we had budgeted for 5 000. 

"But, my plea fell on deaf ears. There was zero tolerance, zero co-operation, it seemed they were more excited to be dealing with the possible trouble makers that were stuck outside.

"After a thorough investigation, we learnt that security personnel on duty at Cape Town Stadium were within legislation to handle the extra 800 spectators. WHAT A DISGRACE! I want to move our upcoming Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs, to Newlands. 

"This treatment to the Cape Town City fans was unacceptable. I can only apologise to our loyal fans. I was gutted for them.

"With this attitude by City Services, Cape Town Stadium will remain without Bafana games and soon without football. It was mostly families with their kids that were denied access. 

"Hardly a risk factor that could not be managed. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Cape Town City fans are never disappointed in that manner again."

Read more on:    cape town city  |  psl  |  john comitis  |  cape town  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Minister Nxesi jets off with Bafana to Cape Verde

2017-08-29 11:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks move up to third in rankings The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Boks stay brittle in the back three! WP club players beaten up before match 5 talking points: Argentina v Boks
5 talking points: Argentina v Boks FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal?

Fixtures
Tuesday, 12 September 2017
Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Goble Park 19:30
AmaZulu FC v Maritzburg United, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Ajax Cape Town, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 13 September 2017
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Friday, 15 September 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 