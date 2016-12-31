Comitis: City can challenge for title

Cape Town - Cape Town City owner John Comitis admits expectations have risen at the club due to their early success, but is confident of a title challenge nonetheless.

Having been formed only six months ago, after Comitis bought Mpumalanga Black Aces' Premiership status, the Citizens, led by head coach Eric Tinkler, have won the 2016 Telkom Knockout title and are level on points with Bidvest Wits and Supersport United at the summit of the Premiership table.

After assembling a squad with free agents and a few of the former Black Aces players from last season, Tinkler has steered the underdogs to a point where Comitis feels just one or two additions may see them beat any team in the league.

A couple of foreign recruits, who initially looked settled at the club over the past few months, have been released as Tinkler is said to be ready to give the local players at the club a chance.

Only Austrian Roland Putsche has been retained and he's been described as an indispensable part of the squad by the chairman.

"I guess we have to say that we overshot our expectations," he told IOL. "I don't think anybody expected us to do as well as we have But I think we got a lot of things right.

"There was that wobble towards the end, but that was to be expected after the run to the Telkom Knockout victory. Fatigue had definitely set in - and that is why this long break now is very welcome.

"But we need one or two more players to add some depth to the squad. With a bit of luck, we could be there On our day we are unbeatable.

"Putsche [one of the foreign signings] has turned out to be magnificent," he added. "He took a couple of games to adjust, but once he got into it, he was brilliant.

"His organisational skills in midfield and winning of balls will be a great asset going forward.

"Having now played against all the 15 other clubs in the PSL, and knowing what we have in our team, I believe we can compete for the title."