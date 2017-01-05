Coetzee ready to leave Urban Warriors

Cape Town - South Africa international defender Rivaldo Coetzee is ready to leave Premiership side Ajax Cape Town in order to develop is career further.

Since graduating from the Urban Warriors' esteemed academy at Ikamva, Coetzee has defied even the harshest of critics with performances well beyond his years.

Now, at the age of 20, he's already an established Premiership defender with 14 senior caps to his name, having represented his country at the 2016 Rio Olympics and an MTN8 Champion.

Currently in his fourth season with Ajax, Coetzee is ready for a move to Europe and if that doesn't materialise, a move to one of the bigger clubs on the local scene may come calling.

"I think it's time now," he told KickOff. "But I don't want to think too much about it. For me now is just to focus on Ajax, and then we'll see.

"My next step wouldn't be about the money – if they offer me less money in Europe but more in South Africa, I'd still go to Europe.

"I'd get better as a player and get proper development in Europe as I'm still young, so that counts in my favour. My priority is Europe, but if nothing happens, I'd consider elsewhere in the PSL."