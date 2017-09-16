Clever Boys spoil Chiefs' party

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs were denied victory at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night after Bidvest Wits scored in the dying minutes to secure a 1-1 league draw.

The Students were on top for most of the first half, enjoying the bulk of the goal-scoring chances. Having taken an early second half lead, Chiefs spent a fairly large part of the remainder of the game working hard in defence to keep out the equaliser and seemed set for the win until Ahmed Gamal's late goal.

The visiting team made a bright start and Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune had early saves to make from Granwald Scott and Daylon Claasen, both of which were struck straight at him.

Khune also had to be alert to keep out Gamal on a couple of occasions as the Students showed real intent in the opening 15 minutes.

Khune was again called into action six minutes later, reacting sharply to block Thulani Hlatshwayo's powerful drive from just inside the box.

Wits had their numbers cut to 10 two minutes before half time when Nazeer Allie was sent off after getting a second yellow card.

Amakhosi started the second half with purpose and after Siphiwe Tshabalala had gone close at the near post, the veteran midfielder was to open the scoring when he converted clinically with a volley after a great piece of work by Kgotso Moleko down the right flank.

Vincent Pule nearly levelled matters within a minute when he let rip from range, but his shot brushed Khune's finger-tips before hitting the cross-bar.

Khune continued to frustrate the Clever Boys as he made a brilliant save to keep out Elias Pelembe before getting right behind Pule's dipping shot 20 minutes from time.

The Bafana Bafana shot stopper was tested again, and came out trumps once more, when Gabadinho Mhango struck a powerful shot in the 89th minute.

But Wits, and Gamal, were not finished, and after the Egyptian marksman found space just inside the box in the 92nd minute, he fired a near-unstoppable shot into the bottom corner to break the home supporters' hearts.