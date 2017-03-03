NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Clever Boys far too strong for Celtic

2017-03-03 23:33
Gabadinho Mhango (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Goals from Thulani Hlatswayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Gabadinho Mhango downed Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 in their Absa Premiership encounter at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday night.

The victory for the MTN8 Cup champions means they now occupy second spot on the log with 37 points from 18 league matches so far.

On the other hand, Phunya Sele Sele found the back of the net courtesy of Kabelo Mahlasela in the first half.

Although Celtic took the game to their hosts, the Clever Boys claimed the lead in the eighth minute through skipper Hlatshwayo when the defender headed home after a pass from Nazeer Allie.

Gavin Hunt's men probed for their second goal and Mogakolodi Ngele fired a shot from range in the 14th minute, but his effort was easily collected by goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb.

Exactly on the 30th minute, a misunderstanding at the back between defender Mkhwanazi and keeper Darren Keet saw Mahlasela taking advantage to make it 1-1 as he poked the ball out of the keepers hands.

Six minutes later, Xola Mlambo penetrated Siwelele in the middle of the park and laid it off for Ngele on the edge of the area, but the Botswana international failed to hit the target.

It was 1-1 at half-time.

The second half saw the hosts exerting pressure on Lehlohonolo Seema's men and Ngele played substitute Cuthbert Malajila through, but Tignyemb was alert to deny him in the 55th minute.

In the 61st minute, the hosts' efforts were rewarded when central defender Mkhwanazi made it 2-1, joining defensive partner Hlatshwayo on the scoresheet.

With 17 minutes remaining, Wits made it 3-1 when substitute Daine Klate picked out Mhango who brilliantly steered his header past Tignyemb.

Three minutes later, Lyle Lakay nearly pulled one back for the visitors when his shot came off Hlatshwayo and onto the upright.

In the end, the Braamfontein-based side held on to their lead and marched on with the full three points, condemning Siwelele to the 14th spot with 18 points.

