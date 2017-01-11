NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
City tie down Manyama and Ngoma to new deals

2017-01-11 10:00
Lebogang Manyama and Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Cape Town City have confirmed that Lebogang Manyama and Aubrey Ngoma have both signed contract extensions that will see them remain at the club until the 2020/21 season.

The splendid form of both attackers has seen the Cape Town-based team exceed expectations and rise to the third place on the Premier Soccer League standings.

"With the ambitions and exciting plans for Cape Town City in the near future, it was an easy decision for Aubrey and Lebo to stay, as they are determined to play integral parts in this journey," said CTC Chairman John Comitis as quoted from the club's official Facebook page.

"Our players are at the top of their game because they are happy, motivated and love the club. The team plays for one another and therefore plays without fear.

"When “in-demand” players like Aubrey and Lebo make a statement and long-term commitment like this you begin to understand just how powerful and unified this team is becoming.

"This sends a clear message that Cape Town City FC is a club for the future. One that strives to play a dynamic brand of football, keeping the talent necessary to compete for trophies every season.

"The idea of "cashing in" is not part of our strategy. We are not a selling club, we are here to win. Our fans and trophy cabinet are what is ultimately important as we strive to bring fan culture and pride back to the mother city,” he added.

Manyama is one of the best players in the first-half of the 2016/17 season and has been an inspirational captain for his side by leading from the front.

The former SuperSport United player is without a doubt the most influential player for a team in the league as he has scored nine of City's 18 goals so far for the season with five of those goals directly influencing the outcome of games.

What this means is that Manyama has remarkably grabbed 11 points for his side.

The men and Blue & Gold with a front-line consisting of Manyama, Ngoma, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Sibusiso Masina are one of the most dangerous counter-attacking teams in the league, devastating opponents on the break.

Meanwhile, Eric Tinkler's charges welcome Highlands Park to Cape Town Stadium when the league resumes on Tuesday, February 7 as they look to maintain their good run of form and challenge for the league title.

Kick off is at 19:30.

